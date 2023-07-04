3 big questions for the Browns running back situation in 2023
The Cleveland Browns have their No. 1 running back in Nick Chubb but there are several big questions with this group that still need to be answered
By John Suchan
No. 3: Will the Browns still bring in a free agent running back?
The Browns could still bring in a free-agent running back before the season starts. There are still plenty of them on the market including Kareem Hunt, who had been with the organization for the past four seasons. The Cleveland native had asked the team a year ago to sign an extension, but they ignored his request and now he's sitting outside the NFL.
For Hunt, it's probably not a bad plan to sit out and wait to find an NFL team that will be in desperate need of a running back as injuries start to happen across the league as teams prep for Week 1.
The former NFL rushing leader from 2017 still has plenty left in the tank. Though I don't believe the Browns are even considering a reunion, it wouldn't be that bad of an idea for the team to at least keep the door open.
There are other free agents out there that include Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Kenyan Drake, Justin Jackson, and J.D McKissic. Both Elliott and Cook are more high-profile former stars of the NFL and could both provide some stability and another veteran presence on the offense.
Cook has been very consistent in his time with his former team the Minnesota Vikings after his surprising release a few weeks ago. He's run for no less than 1,135 yards in any of his past four seasons.
He's also tallied 43 touchdowns on the ground. In addition, he's been a go-to wide receiver out of the backfield as he's registered 221 catches for 1,794 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 39 passes a year ago for 295 yards.
Cook's projected market value is around $7-9 million so I'm not sure if Cleveland would have any interest at this point, but I'd consider it. Cook wants a No. 1 role too and that won't happen here either. Stranger things have happened in Cleveland so I wouldn't rule a move like this out completely.