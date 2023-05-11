3 big questions about Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule
By John Suchan
2. What will the Browns west coast trip look like this season?
The Browns are scheduled to play two west coast games this season. They go out to Seattle to face the Seahawks and then to Los Angeles to play the Rams. Cleveland also has a trip planned to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos. It will be interesting to see what the NFL scheduling gurus do with this part of the team's schedule.
They could help the Browns out by scheduling the two west coast games on back-to-back weekends. The NFL could also plan these two games on opposite ends of the season. Maybe they'll have Cleveland face Seattle early in the season.
The Browns last played the Los Angeles Rams back in 2019 in a game played in Cleveland. It was a Sunday Night Game, where the Browns blew a chance at a win late and lost 20-13. The Browns have never played the Rams in Los Angeles. Before they were in LA, the Browns played the old St. Louis Rams on the road in 2015 where they lost 24-6.
Cleveland has also rarely played the Seahawks either over the years. They last played in Seattle back in 2015 where they were humiliated 30-13 in loss. One has to go back to 2003 to find the Browns next away game to the Pacific Northwest. It was the same story too as the team got picked apart and lost 34-7 to them.