Predicting every national TV game for Cleveland Browns this season
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL Schedule is set to be announced Thursday, May 11 at 8:00 pm. As is the case with everything they do, the league is turning this into an event but the good news is, Cleveland Browns fans can start to get their tickets as soon as the announcement is made.
In addition to saying the schedule will come out on Thursday night, the league also introduced a few new changes. That includes the news that there will be a Black Friday game for the first time ever and that networks will no longer feature one conference or the other.
Also, teams won't be guaranteed a Prime Time game.
For the Cleveland Browns, that could be an interesting development. They continue to be a massive draw but they've never been a major feature in Prime Time games. Even so, it wouldn't be a shock to see them get at least one, with these three being the most probable.
Browns at Ravens
It seems like at least once per year the Browns and Ravens find their way to the national spotlight. This season, that would definitely make sense after all the talk about Lamar Jackson's contract being impacted by the deal Cleveland gave to Deshaun Watson.
In addition to that, they've typically had close-fought contests over the past few years. That's why it would make sense for them to be in Prime Time and the game in Baltimore feels more likely, that way Cleveland can continue to be the bad guy since their contract for Watson threatened the billionaires and their money.
Browns at Broncos
This one is again about the quarterbacks. Watson and Russell Wilson were both sent to new teams last year in blockbuster trades. Watson then missed most of the season due to his suspension and while Wilson played, it never seemed like it.
Denver was awful in 2022 and they wound up firing Nathaniel Hackett after just one season. He now looks to get back on track as does Watson, who was just 3-3 in his starts. This one could be a fun game, especially if it's early in the season and we still have questions about the signal callers.
Steelers at Browns
But of course, the most likely contest for Cleveland to have in the bright lights would be against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is still their biggest rival and the two met in Cleveland for a Thursday Night Football game in Week 3 last year.
Having a re-match in the same city could be an enticing storyline, and the NFL loves its storylines.