3 big questions about Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule
By John Suchan
1. When will the Browns get a bye week?
The traditional bye week for NFL teams has been used by them to help plan for the shaping of the season ahead. For the Browns, they've had their bye week as late as Week 13 back in 2021 and as early as Week 7 back in 2019.
Last season, Cleveland got their bye week in Week 9, which is pretty ideal being the midway mark of the season. You have to go back to the 2014 season to find the Browns with their earliest bye week ever with a Week 4 day off.
The bye week has certainly helped teams over the past 20 seasons that it's been around. Giving the players an extra week to heal up from various injuries. can never be a bad thing.
It's also extended the season now by a week and with the addition of a 17th game in the regular season, it's really lengthened an already long campaign. While that's not ideal for the players, the NFL is benefitting from the added week for revenue purposes.
For the Browns, getting that bye week to fall around Weeks 7 or 8 might be the best for this upcoming season. The team can get their feet wet and then go all out after their bye in eyeing a postseason.