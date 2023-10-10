3 Big Storylines when the Browns host the red-hot 49ers in Week 6
• Are the 49ers beatable?
• Can the Browns rebound after a loss again?
• Will Deshaun Watson play?
2. Can the Browns bounce back with a win after a loss again?
For the second time this season, the Browns will look to avoid back-to-back losses. In Week 3, Cleveland bounced back with a win over the Tennesee Titans a week after an ugly loss to the Steelers.
Again, a loss isn't a season-killer, it's no Jason Vorhees, but a win would be massive coming off the early bye week.
The team has had two weeks to lick their wounds and prepare for a vaunted 49ers team. In Week 4, Watson did not play (more on him momentarily) and the offense was lost. Regardless of who is under center this week, that player should be fully prepared, even against a tough San Fran defense.
If the offense can sustain drives and move the ball down the field, it will give the defense some much-needed rest. If the offense can put points on the board, it will allow the defense to keep the game within arm's reach.
The Browns need to find a way to force turnovers, as they currently sit at -7, where the 9ers are a +7. Cleveland has yet to win the turnover battle in a game this season, and somehow sit at 2-2.
Everything the team wants is still in front of them, and now they must find a way to beat this juggernaut of a team.