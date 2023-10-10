3 Big Storylines when the Browns host the red-hot 49ers in Week 6
• Are the 49ers beatable?
• Can the Browns rebound after a loss again?
• Will Deshaun Watson play?
1. Will Deshaun Watson play?
The biggest storyline in Week 6 when the Browns play host to the 49ers is whether or not Deshaun Watson will suit up and play after missing the Week 4 game against Baltimore with a shoulder bruise.
As of this writing, the status of Watson is already in doubt. That's not ideal for a team that clearly performs better with 4 on the field as opposed to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski declined a chance to say he was optimistic about Watson playing.
In Week 4, it seemed as if Watson would play all week, but then Stefanski said that Watson made the call that he couldn't play. Did the head coach use David Njoku to throw Watson under the bus, after Njoku played after suffering burns in a backyard fire accident?
You can speculate on that, but the commentary regarding the two this week will be quite interesting. Hopefully, this doesn't lead to some sort of rift between Watson and Stefanski, or Watson and his teammates, who were all under the impression that Watson would play against the Ravens.
Should Watson not be able to go against the 49ers, Stefanski cannot afford to not have DTR ready to play. Last week, I believe Stefanski thought Watson would play and didn't have time to readjust the game plan hours before the game.
It will be a long week of anticipation for Browns fans and if Watson doesn't play in Week 6 against San Francisco, you can expect a full-on meltdown on (Jason) X/Twitter.