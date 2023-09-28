3 Big storylines when Browns host Ravens in Week 4 AFC North clash
• Kicking matters
• The offense will look to build momentum
• Browns defense vs. Lamar Jackson
1. New Browns defense vs familiar foe in Lamar Jackson
The Browns made upgrades all over the defensive side of the ball this offseason for games like this. The games against the Ravens who have Lamar Jackson as the signal caller.
Jackson has had success against the Browns and has always given the defense fits, but that's just who he is. He has passed for 1,404 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 66.3 percent of his passes. He's also rushed for 570 yards and four touchdowns.
The Ravens are 6-3 against Cleveland with Jackson under center.
This year could finally be the year the Browns get the better of the former league MVP as they have come out of the gates firing on all cylinders and living up to the hype. The hiring of Jim Schwartz to be the new defensive coordinator is one that is paying off brilliantly.
Jackson and the Ravens struggled against the Colts, especially in the fourth quarter and overtime. He said he was "ticked off" after the game after Baltimore could not take advantage of an opportunistic field position.
If Cleveland is able to continue to overwhelm opposing offenses, Jackson won't see too many good field positions. So far this season, the Browns have yet to take a defensive snap inside their own 10-yard line.
Myles Garrett has played like a man on fire, Denzel Washington style, racking up 4.5 sacks thus far. With a new supporting cast and Schwartz calling the plays, Garrett has been able to roam as he pleases and really confuse the opposing offense.
Grant Delpit is having a career year and has benefitted from this new defensive scheme. He has a team-leading 16 combined tackles, 13 being solo, also a team-high.
The key to this game will be linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who the Browns drafted to play against guys like Jackson. He has also benefitted greatly from the addition of Schwartz, as the improved play of the defensive line has allowed the linebackers to play more freely.
JOK possesses the speed that is needed to try and neutralize Jackson when he tries to take off from the pocket and make a play with his legs.
If the defense can continue the historic start, then this could be a long afternoon for Mr. Jackson.