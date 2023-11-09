3 Big storylines when the Browns travel to Baltimore in Week 10
• Browns O-line is banged up
• Can Lamar Jackson be neutralized?
• Watson must continue to ascend
The Cleveland Browns will look to enact revenge in Week 10 against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens.
In Week 4, the Ravens came into Cleveland Browns Stadium and put a mafia-like beatdown on the hometown team. To be fair, Dorian Thompson-Robinson was told he would be the Cleveland starter two and a half hours prior to game time.
This time the Browns will know they have Deshaun Watson starting and this is one of the games that Cleveland decided to trade a boatload to acquire the former All-Pro quarterback.
The AFC North is the best division in the NFL as of right now, and if the playoffs started today, all four teams would be in the dance. This game will go a long way in determining who wins the division and who contends for a wild card spot.
3. The Browns offensive line is banged up
The old adage that when it rains it pours is highly applicable when it comes to the Browns' offensive line. It was already bad when Jack Conklin was lost for the season with an ACL tear in the first game of the season.
Now, Jedrick Wills Jr. will miss at least the next six games with a right leg injury he suffered in the Week 9 win over the Cardinals. Say what you will about Wills and his perceived effort, but losing him at this juncture of the season is not good for the Browns.
So now what?
Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that the team would "work through all options" this week. James Hudson will likely fill in for Wills while rookie Dawand Jones will stay at the right tackle position, should he be available as he's dealing with a lower leg injury.
Jones has filled in admirably for the injured Conklin and if he is not able to suit up on Sunday, it will be a massive blow to this team.