3 Big storylines for Browns in Preseason Week 1 against Commanders
• Fade Cade?
• Tomlinson and who else?
• DTR>Mond?
Browns storyline No. 2: Will a defensive tackle actually step up?
This is the elephant in the room. During the Hall of Fame Game, the Browns defense was flying around, making plays, and playing with a ton of energy. However, the one positional group that didn’t get in on the fun was the defensive tackle room.
The biggest problem with the defensive tackles not showing out last Thursday was the fact that they actually had a ‘starter’ out there. Jordan Elliott, who is listed as a starter, actually played in the Hall of Fame game. Elliott was the only ‘starter’ to see action against the Jets, and his performance didn't separate him from the pack. In fact, it did the opposite.
Another DT the Browns were hoping to see some life out of was Maurice Hurst. Unfortunately, Hurst looked like a player who hasn’t played football since October of 2021. Which maybe the team anticipated and is going to allow Hurst to play through his inevitable rust.
Right now, the Browns only have Dalvin Tomlinson whom they can count on to be stalwart in their interior defense. Siaki Ika showed some promise as a run defender in the Hall of Fame Game but counting on a rookie to handle a ton of snaps at that position is a massive gamble.
Will another defensive tackle already on the roster step up against the Commanders on Friday?
Between this upcoming preseason game and next week’s joint practices in Philadelphia, the Browns should have all the information they need to assess whether or not they need to bring in defensive tackle free agents.