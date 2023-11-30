3 big storylines as Cleveland Browns look to bounce back in Week 13
After being beaten and bruised in Week 12, the Cleveland Browns look to get back to their winning ways against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday
By Randy Gurzi
2. Should Myles Garrett suit up?
It's bad enough losing a game but the Browns had even bigger concerns after Week 12. Not only were Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Amari Cooper hurt, but so too was Myles Garrett. After the game, we heard that Cooper had X-rays on his ribs, which were negative. They also said DTR was in concussion protocol.
As for Garrett, he was seen with his arm in a sling and he said afterward he "heard a pop" in his shoulder. It was stated that he also couldn't lift his arm above his head. This led to an MRI to determine the damage but Garrett was insisting he would play through the pain.
Afterward, it was reported that there was no structural damage — something Mary Kay Cabot has since questioned. She added that he's determined to keep playing but still thinks the issue could be larger than Garrett's letting on. Cabot even went as far as to suggest it could be lingering from a car accident in 2022.
Whether or not there's actual structural damage, Garrett wasn't a full participant on Wednesday. And at this point, we have to wonder if it makes sense for him to play this weekend. While he's in the midst of a Defensive Player of the Year run, Garrett needs to protect himself beyond Week 13.
No one will want to hear this, but this game against the Rams is far from a "must-win." Instead, they need to weigh the pros and cons and make sure he's healthy for the final AFC battles, as well as the playoffs. Not to mention the rest of his career.