Myles Garrett 'heard pop' in shoulder, Browns star to have MRI
Myles Garrett left during the Cleveland Browns Week 12 loss but came back in. Still, he was in a sling afterward and says he heard a pop.
By Randy Gurzi
If there's anything worse than losing a game in the NFL, it's losing a star player. The Cleveland Browns know this all too well with Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, and Jack Conklin already on the IR. Now, they need to hold their breath as Myles Garrett has an MRI to see what happened with his left shoulder.
Garrett, who was dealing with double and triple teams, all day against Denver headed to the sideline in the second half of their 29-12 loss. He then returned but didn't stay out there. After the game, he was in a sling and said he "heard a pop."
The front-runner for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award expressed confidence that he — nor the team — will be set back by this injury. He also said that he's played through pain before. But of course, the MRI will let him — and the team — know if doing so could be risky.
While Cleveland is still in the playoff picture, and even the AFC North race, at 7-4, they can't risk the long-term health of one of their franchise players. Garrett is in the midst of his best season as a pro and is the primary reason this defense is playing at a historical pace.
Having said that, he needs to make sure he doesn't jeopardize himself long-term. At 27 years of age, Garrett still has many years left to play. There's no reason to risk anything should the results show an injury that could be worsened by playing. On the year, Garrett already has 13 sacks. For his career, he has 87.5 which is a record for the Browns franchise.