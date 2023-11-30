3 big storylines as Cleveland Browns look to bounce back in Week 13
After being beaten and bruised in Week 12, the Cleveland Browns look to get back to their winning ways against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday
By Randy Gurzi
1. Who is going to be under center for the Cleveland Browns?
Just when the light bulb seemed to be coming on for Dorian Thompson-Robinson this past weekend, he was sent to the locker room with a concussion. He helped his team fight back from a 14-0 hole but was taken out with a brutal hit — that somehow Mark Sanchez and Kevin Kugler didn't think was that bad. With him out, the offense fell apart and Cleveland saw their three-game winning streak end.
Now as we approach mid-week, Kevin Stefanski has yet to announce a starter for this weekend. He did, however, say that Joe Flacco has been elevated to QB2. That's huge since it means Flacco would start against the Rams, not P.J. Walker, should Thompson-Robinson be unable to clear concussion protocol.
Despite being in his late 30s, Flacco gives the Browns a much better shot at winning than Walker does. While he's not going to move much outside of the pocket, the 38-year-old still has a cannon for an arm. And this offense could use that — in a major way.
Stefanski has been getting slaughtered for his determination to throw the ball and one reason he does this is the fact that defenses are stacking the box since they know they won't get beat deep. Flacco won't be out there playing as we saw back in 2012 when he won a Super Bowl, but he will be able to air it out if defenses stack the box.
With all that being said, it will be worth paying attention to all week. Cleveland might still have no clue who will start but keeping the opponent guessing is never a bad idea. We'll have to see if they take the suspense out soon or keep it going through the weekend.