3 big storylines when the Browns play the Texans in the Wild Card Round
The Browns have reached the second season and these three big storylines will dictate if they advance.
1. Can Flacco Fever continue?
Nearly two months ago, Joe Flacco was sitting on the couch watching NFL games. Fast forward to now and he has the Browns and their fans believing they are about to embark on a magical postseason run.
Flacco has come in and provided a resurgence within the offense, which is even more impressive when you factor in he became the fourth starter for Cleveland this season. In five games, Flacco has thrown for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He will need to limit the turnovers starting on Saturday as you can't turn the ball over in January and expect to play in February.
Amari Cooper and David Njoku have developed great chemistry with Flacco, and that was on full display in the Week 16 matchup with Houston. Cooper caught 11 passes and set a franchise record with 265 yards, and two touchdowns. He has been nursing a heel injury, but said he will be good to go for Saturday. In that same game, Njoku caught six passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.
For years, Flacco tormented the Browns when he played for the Ravens. Now, there is a possibility that he could return to his former city and square off with his former team in either the Divisional Round or the AFC title game. Could you imagine? *Looking eye emojis*