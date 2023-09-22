3 Big storylines when the Titans visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 3
• Can the defense remain dominant?
• Jerome Ford tries to fill in for Nick Chubb
• Will Deshaun Watson turn it around?
2. The running game adjusts to life without Nick Chubb
Browns fan's worst nightmare became a shocking reality when Nick Chubb was lost for the season after suffering a brutal leg injury. The outcome of the game seemed hollow and would have had Cleveland been the victor.
Now, the Browns will turn to second-year running back Jerome Ford, who showed promise on Monday night. He finished the game with 16 carries for 106 yards, aided largely by a 69-yard bolt around the edge on a play that looked like it would be nothing.
Ford caught a touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson in the game as well.
This was always going to be the worst-case scenario for the running back room, as only Pierre Strong was in the room with Chubb and now just Ford. Berry didn't waste time and connected with an old friend.
Cleveland brought Kareem Hunt in for a visit and then signed him to a one-year, $4 million deal that brought him back to The Land — after many thought we'd never see that again.
The reasons as to why the Browns wanted to move on from Hunt made a ton of sense, but now, Hunt is seemingly in great shape and already knows the offense.
Don't expect Hunt to play a factor on Sunday if he even plays at all. Ford showed that he could work with the offensive line and make it work. There's no way that Chubb could ever be replaced in any sense of the word, but Ford doesn't have to be Chubb.
Ford can have a productive day against the Tennessee, especially if Watson can get back on track. Expect him to see anywhere between 12 and 16 carries.