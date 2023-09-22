3 Big storylines when the Titans visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 3
• Can the defense remain dominant?
• Jerome Ford tries to fill in for Nick Chubb
• Will Deshaun Watson turn it around?
1. Can Deshaun Watson finally turn his play around?
Regardless of what the Browns gave up for Deshaun Watson or what they paid him, the quarterback hasn't played well in the eight games he's donned the brown and orange.
Watson looked lost or as if he was trying to avoid the boogeyman against the Steelers and for that night, Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt might as well have been Michael Meyers and Freddy Krueger.
It's perfectly fine to criticize poor performances, especially from the guy whom this team hitched its wagon to for the long haul. He even said he played poorly but used a more colorful word. Hint, it rhymed with city.
So is the Browns passing game a dead-end solution? Absolutely not. Two games out of 17 have been played. That means there are 15 games remaining to right the errors and be a competent offense.
Tennessee has a weak secondary, allowing 281.5 passing yards per game, so this is a matchup that Watson can exploit and get back on track. His receivers will be open, he just has to trust his feet and eyes and make the throw.
Too often we have seen Watson with happy feet in the pocket and indecisive eyes. It is eerily similar to when Baker Mayfield was the quarterback of the Browns. He can't afford to do that again this week as the Titans boast a powerful defensive line that has seven sacks on the young season.
It is not time for panic gloom and doom. The bottom line is that when Watson starts playing better, this team will be a real threat in what seems like a wide-open AFC. That starts this Sunday inside the confines of Cleveland Browns Stadium.