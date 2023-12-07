3 big storylines to watch in Week 14 when Cleveland Browns host Jaguars
• Can home cooking get the Browns back on track?
• Battle of the backups
• Defense gets some much-needed help
The Cleveland Browns return home for the first time in three weeks when they play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a crucial AFC clash in Week 14. This game could have major playoff implications and could even be a preview of a postseason contest. While they did themselves no favors last week or the week before, the AFC North is still within striking distance for the Browns.
Baltimore added to their divisional lead and they didn't even play as they were on their bye week. The Ravens sit at 9-3 while the Browns and Steelers are 7-5, and after beating Jacksonville in Week 13 on Monday Night Football, the Bengals find themselves sitting at 6-6. This is the only division in football where every team is .500 or better.
Here are the three big storylines to watch in Week 14 when the Browns host the Jaguars.
3. Browns hope home cooking will get them back on track
The Browns played the last two games out west and stayed out there for the entirety of the trip, but sadly could not find a win. Cleveland lost in Denver and then in Los Angeles in games that seemed winnable for three-fourths of the game and then the wheels fell off. The team dropped to 2-4 on the road.
This week, the Browns return home where they are 5-1 in front of the Cleveland faithful. The team, especially the defense, plays better with the Dawg Pound pouring energy inside the stadium, and coming home at this point in the season could prove to be big for the orange and brown.
Being able to play the next two games in front of the home crowd could play a key factor and get this team one, or even two steps closer to the playoffs. From here on out, the Browns can only focus on what they do and hope they get some help along the way. Not only do the Browns play the next two at home, but three of the final five games are at home with no more back-to-back road games.