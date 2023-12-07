3 big storylines to watch in Week 14 when Cleveland Browns host Jaguars
• Can home cooking get the Browns back on track?
• Battle of the backups
• Defense gets some much-needed help
1. Denzel Ward is eyeing a return to the lineup
The defense of the Browns has led the way for a bulk of this season and is one of the better units around the NFL. The team goes as they go, and for whatever reason they don't play well on the road. Injuries played a part in that, and now, help is (likely) on the way.
Denzel Ward, who has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity. That is a good sign that he will return to the lineup on Sunday, barring any setbacks. While the guys alongside Ward did alright, you could tell they missed Ward and will gladly welcome him back.
Much like Myles Garrett leads the way on the defensive front, Ward is the go-to guy in the secondary. The rest of the defensive backfield is able to play more freely and in their natural positions with Ward on the field as he often times doesn't have many passes to defend.
If Lawrence is unable to play on Sunday, then that is a big boost to this defense who needs to get back on track. Beathard does not pose a threat like Lawrence does, so maybe this is the football gods being on the Browns side for once.