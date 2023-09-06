3 Big storylines when the Browns host the Bengals in Week 1
• Can the defense make Joe Burrow uncomfortable?
• The offense will finally get a fresh new start
• The winner of this game will be in the driver's seat in the AFC North
We have finally reached game week as the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a pivotal AFC North clash on the shores of Lake Erie.
All of the offseason acquisitions and camp battles are over and done with and the road to Super Bowl 58 is upon us. Cleveland Browns Stadium will be rocking and rolling much akin to their Hall of Fame neighbors.
The Bengals are setting out to prove they can make yet another deep postseason run while the Browns are attempting to simply make the playoffs.
Cleveland is looking to win back-to-back season openers for the first time since the franchise returned to the NFL back in 1999. A win against a divisional foe would go a long way, even if it is only Week 1.
Here are the three big storylines to watch in Week 1 when the Browns host the Bengals.
3. Can the newly established defensive line frustrate Joe Burrow?
It is not a secret that Joe Burrow is one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL today. While this means next to nothing entering September 10, Burrow and the Bengals are just 1-4 against Cleveland.
Burrow is coming into the game, unsure if he will be at 100 percent as he has been nursing a calf strain for the majority of camp. Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor said that Burrow had an "encouraging" day at practice on Tuesday, which means Burrow will likely be playing.
Andrew Berry went out and got reinforcements for Myles Garrett by acquiring Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith, and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. On paper, this is the most talent Garrett has had alongside him while rushing the opposition.
If you look back just a season ago, Garrett was lining up with Tommy Togiai, Jadeveon Clowney, and Taven Bryan. The unit, outside of No. 95, struggled to get to the quarterback and was atrocious against the run. This year, things should be different, especially with Jim Schwartz as the new defensive coordinator.
The secondary got new additions in safeties Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod, who bring a veteran presence along with Super Bowl experience. They will surely be busy with Burrow under center and weapons like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Denel Ward could miss the game as he is in concussion protocol, so Martin Emerson would start in his place, more than likely.
The defense has done well against Burrow up to this point and could do it again on Sunday with a new cast of characters. It might take a quarter or a game or two in order for this unit to gel, but once it does, look out.