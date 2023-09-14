3 Big storylines when the Browns travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers
For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Browns will look to go 2-0 for the first time since 1993 after a convincing 24-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
In Week 2, the Browns will travel to the Steel City for another divisional clash with the Steelers, who are coming off a 30-7 drudging at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.
Cleveland is riding high after making an emphatic statement to kick off the season and is now seeking to build off that momentous victory.
3. Injuries will affect both teams
Unfortunately, every NFL season, players suffer injuries that keep them off the field and that is no different in this upcoming matchup.
Cleveland will be without right tackle Jack Conklin, as he was lost for the season with a torn ACL and MCL. This is a big blow to one of the best offensive lines in the game, but the game goes on.
Filling in for Conklin will be rookie Dawand Jones, who stands at an impressive 6-feet-8 inches and weighs 350 pounds. He is a mountain of a man, who stepped in admirably in Week 1, as he played in 52 snaps in relief and allowed zero pressures in 35 pass-blocking snaps.
He will have a massive test next Monday night on the shores of Three Rivers when T.J. Watt will be lined up on the other side. Watt had three sacks and two forced fumbles in Sunday's loss, already showing to be in midseason form.
As for the Steelers and their defense, they will be without a co-defensive captain, and former First Team All-Pro defensive lineman Cam Heyward, who will need surgery to fix a groin injury.
Heyward has had success against the Browns over the years, compiling 76 tackles (47 solo), 11.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 20 games. His absence from this game could have a major impact on this game.
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson will also miss this game and likely "a few weeks" after with a hamstring injury. He left Sunday's game with three receptions for 48 yards. In seven career games against Cleveland, Johnson has caught 30 passes for 378 yards, and a touchdown.
The team that can better overcome the injuries will have an advantage in this game that could be the difference between victory and defeat.