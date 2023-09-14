3 Big storylines when the Browns travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers
• Injuries will impact both teams
• How will Deshaun Watson play when it's not raining?
• Can the defense replicate the dominating performance from Week 1?
2. Can Deshaun Watson get on track?
A wet and dreary afternoon inside Cleveland Browns Stadium did quarterback Deshaun Watson absolutely no favors, but again, we saw glimpses of what could be to come down the road.
Watson completed 16-of-29 passes for 154 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while rushing five times for 45 yards and another score. This wasn't a dominating game, but as the game went on, Watson and the offense proved they could move the ball downfield with relative ease.
That was of course aided largely by the play of Nick Chubb, who rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries and was also the team's leader in receptions with four for 21 yards. There was a lot of speculation as to how Chubb would be used this season, and we got our answer, especially in inclement weather.
While Watson didn't throw for many yards, he connected with seven different pass-catchers. Regardless of the total numbers, the chemistry continues to be built on this unit. Once there are no rainy conditions, we will see a lot more crispness on these passes.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski deserves much credit for his playcalling during this game. Time and time again, he schemed guys open. As the game grew older, the Browns offense started finding a rhythm that should carry over to the Steelers game.
In Week 1, Brock Purdy connected on 19-of-29 pass attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed three times for an additional 20 yards against Pittsburgh. With Heyward out of the game, this could be a chance for Watson to really shine and show what he's capable of.
Cleveland's potent running attack yet again did what needed to be done and rushed for 206 yards. This spells well for the matchup with the Steelers, who just surrendered 188 yards - 152 from Christian McCaffrey - something a defense from the Burgh is rarely known for.