3 Big winners after the Browns 2023 NFL Draft
It's a week past the start of the 2023 NFL Draft and the Cleveland Browns have already turned their attention to post-draft moves. On Thursday, they signed safety Rodney McLeod, which fills a massive need for depth in the secondary.
They're also potentially still looking for more help in free agency but it feels as though the majority of the big moves are done. That means there are several members of the organization feeling like winners heading into the year.
Browns winner No. 3: Jim Schwartz, Defensive Coordinator
We can rip on Joe Woods all we want but the truth is, he didn't have the best weapons on defense last season. Sure, some of that was his own doing — since he preferred defensive tackles that were better pass rushers than run stoppers — but injuries and a lack of communication in the secondary also messed things up for him.
This year, Jim Schwartz takes over as defensive coordinator and he has to be thrilled with what's taken place in the offseason. Not only did they retain Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki, but Schwartz has seen Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Juan Thornhill join via free agency.
Then in the 2023 NFL Draft, Cleveland picked up Siaki Ika and Isaiah McGuire to strengthen the defense even further. Heading into the 2023 campaign they should have three new starters on the line along with Myles Garrett. Throw in their newfound depth on the edge as well as in the secondary thanks to the addition of McLeod and it feels like this could be a vastly improved unit.