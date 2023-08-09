3 biggest questions we have about the Browns ahead of second preseason game
• Dawand Jones might play sooner than expected
• Who is the second DT?
• It all comes down to this player
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns played against the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game and while nearly every starter rested, there were still some questions answered.
We now know that the rookies are ready to play. Dawand Jones, Cedric Tillman, Sikai Ika, and Cameron Mitchell all played and did their jobs well. The defense itself also looked more comfortable under Jim Schwartz.
That doesn't mean all questions have been answered though — and here are the three biggest remaining as the Browns prepare to play the Washington Commanders in the official first week of the preseason.
3. Will the Browns offensive tackles hold up?
One major concern throughout this offseason was how Cleveland's offensive line performed during the 2022 campaign. While their interior players all played well, they had a few problems at tackle. One was health as Jack Conklin missed three games and James Hudson didn't play at the same level. The other was the effort from Jedrick Wills.
In his third season in the NFL, Wills struggled throughout the year and it appeared at times he would give up on plays. He also had some poor body language which really drew the ire of the fan base.
Now heading into his fourth season, the Browns did decide to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal — which was the right move even if he's not playing at an elite level.
Thankfully after their first preseason game, the question has shifted some. Now, it's safe to ask if Wills can hold off rookie Dawand Jones who was outstanding in his debut. Jones proved to have no issues with footwork and held off the Jets' speed rushers with ease.
He would have to shift to the left side in order to replace Wills and while he hasn't done this in game action yet, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get some snaps there in the near future.