Dawand Jones was dominant in Cleveland Browns preseason debut
Fourth-round pick Dawand Jones had a preseason debut to remember with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night
By Randy Gurzi
Following a stellar career at Ohio State, Dawand Jones landed with the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
It was a fan-favorite pick from the moment it was announced due to the fact that a large portion of the Cleveland fanbase also roots for the Buckeyes. But even those who looked at the selection objectively saw the upside.
And now after one preseason game, it's clear to see why so many thought Jones was a steal in Round 4. In his debut, Jones got the start and in 35 passing sets, he allowed no pressures at all according to Pro Football Focus.
Of course, preseason games should always be taken with a grain of salt but Jones did have some pass reps against Bryce Huff who is known as a speed rusher and does have six NFL sacks under his belt. He also went against New York's first-round pick Will McDonald and more than held his own.
Standing 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones is a mammoth on the field. He's larger than any player an opposing team can line up against him and he proved on Thursday that his foot speed is more than adequate.
Will the Browns try Dawand Jones at left tackle?
The one question left is whether or not the Browns will give Jones snaps at left tackle. While they've moved him there at times during practices, he stayed on the right side against New York. If he proves he can handle himself on the opposite side, he could be the swing tackle in 2023 with an eye on starting down the road.
Currently, Cleveland has Jedrick Wills at left tackle and even picked up the fifth year on his rookie contract. However, Wills is coming off a frustrating campaign and the Browns might be willing to consider some other options.