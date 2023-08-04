Browns Hall of Fame Game studs and duds: Dorian Thompson-Robinson provides spark in late win
• Tony Fields was all over the field
• The Browns need to move on from Schwartz
• Dorian Thompson-Robinson is as advertised
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: Dawand Jones, OT
While James Hudson struggled early in the game, his fellow starting offensive tackle was putting on a clinic. Dawand Jones, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, was an exciting pick due to his massive size.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 374-pounds, Jones is one of the biggest linemen in the entire NFL. And on Thursday, he proved that he can use that size to not only hold off power rushers but is capable of holding his own against speed rushers as well.
Jones handled Bryce Huff as well as first-round pick Will McDonald throughout the first half. He had Cris Collinsworth excited with his play and could very well have been a steal for Cleveland.
Hudson recovered to play better after the first drive but Jones was good from the start and might be ahead of him at this point.
Browns Dud: Anthony Schwartz, WR
One player who has really struggled thus far in his career is Anthony Schwartz. A third-round pick in 2021, Schwartz was added due to his ability to stretch the field with his speed. The only problem is, he’s never been able to develop into anything more than a sprinter who is trying to figure out the NFL game.
Now facing huge odds with several additions at wideout, Schwartz is firmly on the roster bubble — and he did himself no favors on Thursday night. Schwartz got into the game late in the first quarter and was given one of his patented jet sweep runs, which looked to be a solid play until he was tackled.
Schwartz gained seven yards but the ball came out as he was going to the ground and New York took over possession. The defense held but Greg Zuerlein knocked in his second field goal of the night to give the Jets a 6-0 lead.
Schwartz might have entered this game with an outside shot at the roster due to his speed, especially with Marquise Goodwin sidelined with blood clots, but this play could have sealed his fate.