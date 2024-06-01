3 biggest weaknesses on Cleveland Browns roster in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns roster is strong throughout, which is a testament to the work Andrew Berry has done as the general manager. He hasn’t been perfect — and is still waiting to see the Deshaun Watson move pan out — but he’s been the best GM the franchise has had since returning to the league in 1999.
Their depth is the reason they went 11-6 and made the playoffs last season despite losing several key players to injury. It’s also why they believe they can be legit contenders if Watson is healthy this season.
With that being said, there are a few spots on the roster that could stand to see some improvement. Here are the three biggest weaknesses on the Browns roster in 2024.
3. Linebacker Depth
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a breakout campaign in 2023 with 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and 20 tackles for a loss. He’s also the Browns' only returning starter at linebacker in 2024.
Sione Takitaki signed with the New England Patriots and Anthony Walker joined the Miami Dolphins. In their place will be Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush.
Hicks was an underrated signing and while he should be an upgrade over Walker — especially given his familiarity with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — Bush hasn’t been great thus far. A former first-round pick, he has yet to live up to his draft status. Although he’s playing for the same team his dad did, so maybe that will inspire him.
Behind the projected starters, Cleveland has Tony Fields II, Mohamoud Diabate, and rookie Nathaniel Wilson. Each brings something to the table and should have their role but it’s hard to say this is an incredibly deep position.