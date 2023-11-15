3 bold Cleveland Browns predictions against Steelers in Week 11
• Kareem Hunt keeps finding pay dirt
• These two pass rushers excel
• Deshaun Watson gets his revenge
By Randy Gurzi
1. Deshaun Watson has first 300 yard game with the Cleveland Browns
No one can claim Deshaun Watson got off to a slow start in Week 10. The Cleveland quarterback struggled mightily out of the gate after throwing a pick-six on his first attempt. The issues continued from there as he was just 1-of-9 for 19 yards in the first 15 minutes.
In the second quarter, however, he started to find his groove. Watson was 19-of-25 from that point and didn’t throw an incompletion in the second half. He finished with 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was phenomenal in the second half but absolutely has to find a way to get rolling earlier in games if the Browns want to make a run for their division — and especially if they want to make noise in the playoffs.
This will be the second time he faces Pittsburgh this year and the third time while playing for the Browns. The Steelers won 28-14 in Week 18 a year ago before their Week 2 win this season. Watson has struggled with turnovers against the divisional rival, throwing two picks last year and having the interception and fumble back in Week 2.
Protecting the ball will be stressed but Watson is also going to have to push it downfield at times to back up the secondary. He did seem to hit his stride to close out their last win and head coach Kevin Stefanski was calling a great game. That’s why this final bold prediction is that Watson has more than 300 yards passing for the first time in Cleveland.