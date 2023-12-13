3 Bold Predictions: Browns defense looks to repeat dominance over Bears
The Cleveland Browns held the Bears to 1.1 yards per play in 2021 and are looking to repeat that defensive dominance in Week 15
By Randy Gurzi
2. Justin Fields held under 150 yards passing
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears headed to Northeast Ohio back in 2021 when the quarterback was still a rookie. The Browns were ready for him as Myles Garrett led the way to one of the most dominating performances of all-time. Garrett had 4.5 sacks as the defense finished with nine on the day.
Fields wound up completing just 6-of-20 passing attempts for 68 yards. However, he lost 67 yards due to being sacked, giving Chicago just one yard of offense through the air. In all, they averaged just 1.1 yards per play as Cleveland won easily 26-6.
The Bears have continued to struggle since then and even their recent improvement doesn't take away from the fact that this front office is rumored to be looking for a new quarterback. That means Fields is likely trying to prove to some other team that he deserves another shot. For Cleveland, they're just going to be looking forward to getting back after this team they dominated two years ago.
While it's true the Bears have more weapons on offense now than they did in 2021, the same is true for Cleveland's defense. Even with some of their starters sidelined due to injury, they made life miserable for Trevor Lawrence and this bold prediction is that they do the same to Fields. He should have more yards this time but don't expect him to top the 150-yard mark through the air when all is said and done.