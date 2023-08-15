3 bold predictions for Cleveland Browns against Eagles in Preseason Week 2
• Lonnie Phelps made progress against Washington
• More Hickman please
• Young WR continues to shine
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are giving us a glimpse of a not-so-distant past this preseason since they'll be playing four games. Their appearance in the annual Hall of Fame Game means they'll actually be entering their third contest in Preseason Week 2.
It's probably safe to assume most fans wish this was the final exhibition game, but it won't be. It could also be a rather boring affair since the two teams will spend the week participating in joint practices. Coaches around the NFL love these sessions and say they get more from them than the preseason game.
Because of that, it's likely there will be a lot of backups on Thursday. Even so, let's try and make three bold predictions as the Browns take on the Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love.
3. Lonnie Phelps records a sack
When Cleveland signed Lonnie Phelps as an undrafted free agent, he quickly became a player to watch. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 244 pounds, he's undersized for a defensive end but is a very athletic player who brings an element similar to what Ogbo Okoronkwo does.
In the team's first preseason game, he was someone many wanted to see take the field but he didn't really stand out. Then in their matchup with Washington, it appeared he took a huge step forward.
Phelps was much more comfortable and had four tackles against Washington. He seemed to be trusting his eyes more, which allowed his athletic traits to show through.
In this first bold prediction, he continues to make strides and records his first sack of the preseason.
A door is open for him with injuries suffered by Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas and this feels like the time to take advantage of the opportunity.