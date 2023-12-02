3 bold predictions: Cleveland Browns finally get the deep ball going against Rams
Joe Flacco was officially named the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and he should be able to get the deep ball working once again
By Randy Gurzi
Week 13 is nearly here and the Cleveland Browns are ready to take on the Los Angeles Rams. A loss last weekend ended a three-game winning streak but at 7-4, the Browns are still in sixth place in the AFC. That means they just need to take care of their business and they'll be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Of course, it won't be easy. While injuries are an issue for every team in the NFL, Cleveland has had more than their fair share. Not only have they lost Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, and Jedrick Wills, but now they're going to be without Dorian Thompson-Robinson due to a concussion.
With him out, the Browns will turn to 38-year-old Joe Flacco. The former Baltimore Raven will make his first start with Cleveland and will be their fourth different starter this year. A win with him under center would be a huge testament to the fight this team has and securing that win would be easier if these three bold predictions come true.
3. Elijah Moore, Amari Cooper each have 75 yards receiving
Throughout this week, Joe Flacco has been taking first team reps with Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol. This has led to several players, as well as offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, heaping praise on the veteran. Amari Cooper called his passing "poetry in motion" and Elijah Moore also discussed being back with his former teammate.
Flacco has also been praising the pass-catchers and when he was asked about their recent issues with dropped passes, he quickly turned the spotlight on himself. Not only did he say he's missed a few throws but he quickly added how well everyone else was playing.
That veteran leadership should help the confidence and his ability to deliver an accurate ball will also help both Cooper and Moore. That's why this first bold prediction is that each player gains at least 75 yards, with one of them going over 100.