3 bold predictions: Cleveland Browns finally get the deep ball going against Rams
Joe Flacco was officially named the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and he should be able to get the deep ball working once again
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jim Schwartz gets the best of his former QB
Cleveland has a reason for optimism down the stretch and that reason is their defense. They enter this weekend as a top-10 defense and they have the ability to completely shut opponents down when they're firing on all cylinders. New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz deserves much of the credit for that success due to the confidence and swagger he brings — as well as his expertise in play-calling.
This weekend, he will again be up to the task as he faces someone he knows very well. Schwartz, who is a long-time assistant, has had one head coaching gig in his career which was with the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013. Throughout that time, Matthew Stafford was his quarterback and the two had some success together, including a playoff berth following the 2011 campaign.
Stafford is now closer to the end of his career but he's coming off a great game in Week 12. Schwartz will make sure the defense sees that film as he reminds them what can happen if they go into this one believing Stafford is washed. Due to his knowledge — as well as the fact that Stafford's not great at escaping pressure — look for Schwartz to get the best of his former quarterback with at least five sacks and two turnovers.