3 Browns 2023 NFC opponents who improved significantly in free agency
No. 2: Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks surprised a lot of people last year by going 9-8 and making the playoffs with a wild card berth. Unfortunately, that was short lived as they got taken out by divisional rival San Francisco. Exepect Seattle to be back in the playoff mix again this year after a solid free agency.
Quarterback Geno Smith got rewarded for a phenomenal season by signing a three-year deal, keeping him in the same offense, with the same cast of weapons. In 2022, Smith set career-highs in yards (4,282), touchdowns (30), and completion percentage (69.8%).
Kicker Jason Myers also got a nice payday, signing a new four year deal worth over $21 million. That's a lot of cheddar for a kicker, but he earned it by becoming an All-Pro in 2022.
The biggest signing Seattle made was defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones, who the Browns were all the way in on until it was too late. Jones signed a three-year, $51.33 million deal, electing to go to the pacific northwest as opposed to northeast Ohio.
Jones was one of the most sought-after free agents on the market and he got a hefty sum of money and turned down similar money from Cleveland. This season the Browns will get an up close and personal look at what Jones brings to the table, when they travel to Seattle at a date and time to be determined.
Former Seahawk, Bobby Wager, returned to the team on a one year deal. Devin Bush, who the Browns know from his time with the Steelers, also signed a one year deal, which can be low-risk, high-reward for Seattle.
Playing in Seattle with the raucous crowd is never easy and these free agency signings will only make this game on the schedule that much more difficult to win.