3 Browns already on the chopping block before OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns begin their OTAs on May 21 and will have three days of practices before taking a few days off. They will reconvene in Berea on May 28 through the 30th and then again from June 3-6. Those are voluntary workouts and the team will have mandatory minicamp for veterans starting June 11 through June 13.
These practices will be the first chance some of the new faces get to prove their worth. There will also be several players on the bubble trying to keep from being let go. With that being said, here are three Browns who are already on the chopping block even before they get to OTAs.
3. Pierre Strong, Jr., RB
Added in a trade with the New England Patriots just ahead of Week 1 last year, Pierre Strong, Jr. spent 2023 as the No. 3 back for the Browns. In his second season in the NFL, the former South Dakota State Jackrabbit averaged 4.6 yards per attempt, finishing with 291 yards and a touchdown. He added 200 yards on eight kick returns.
Heading into 2024, he finds himself deep on the depth chart following the addition of D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines in free agency. Even before Nick Chubb returns, it's going to be tough for Strong to make the roster since he would likely have to beat out Jerome Ford — who was the primary back after Chubb went down in 2023.
Strong won't be able to lean on his return skills either with Hines offering more experience in this area, making it even less likely he finds his way to the initial 53-man roster.