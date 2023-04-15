3 Browns contracts we were happy to see end, 2 we’re eager to see expire
Andrew Berry has done a solid job as the Cleveland Browns general manager, which is why they haven't had as many awful contracts holding them back as we've seen in the past. And when a player doesn't live up to expectations, he's been quick to move on.
With that being the case, here's a look at three players who fans were happy to see hit the open market as well as two with deals we're eager to see end.
Browns contract we were happy to see end: Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE
Before the 2020 season, there was a lot of excitement about the possibility that Jadeveon Clowney could join the Browns. That didn't end up happening that offseason, however, as he wound up joining the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal.
A shoulder injury limited him to just eight games and after recording no sacks, it seemed he was out of suitors in 2021. Eventually, he broke down and signed with the Browns on another one-year contract.
Clowney then had a huge season, recording 37 tackles and 9.0 sacks. Then, he did what he always does, and waited as long as possible to re-sign. Some believed he was trying to see who else might come forward while other thought he was avoiding offseason work.
Whatever the reason, he waited until late in May to sign a one-year contract worth $11 million. He then proceeded to have one of the least productive seaons of his career.
Clowney had just two sacks and was reportedly avoiding taking the field in a game against Baltimore unless he thought it was a passing down. He also blamed the coaching staff and Myles Garrett for his struggles — which he later tried to walk back.
Back in free agency, he's still looking for a new home and those in the Dawg Pound are glad he's no longer on the radar.