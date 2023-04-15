3 Browns contracts we were happy to see end, 2 we’re eager to see expire
Browns contract we're eager to see end: Harrison Bryant, TE
It was already mentioned that Andrew Berry has done well to avoid too many terrible high-priced contracts. That's why one of the deals we're eager to see expire isn't a high-priced one but rather a player we're just ready to see the coaching staff move on from.
Harrison Bryant, a former John Mackey Award Winner from Florida Atlantic, was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He joined a roster that was crowded at the tight end position which even led to David Njoku asking for a trade as Bryant and Austin Hooper were added in the offseason.
Hooper quickly proved to be a poor signing and was released ahead of the 2022 season. That move pushed Bryant into the TE2 spot behind Njoku, who got a massive extension after rescinding his trade request and proving to be the best of the trio.
In this role, Bryant had a career-high with 31 receptions but his effectiveness dropped in a major way. He went from 11.1 yards per catch in 2021 to just 7.7 in 2022 — and he had a personal-low one touchdown on the season.
As if that wasn't enough, he had five drops according to Pro Football Reference — which was one more than he had in his first two seasons combined — and fumbled twice.
With Jordan Akins now under contract as their new TE2, Bryant is a player that many fans are ready to see head elsewhere when his deal ends following the 2023 campaign.