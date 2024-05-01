3 Browns draft picks who may not make the 53-man Roster
These 3 rookies don't have a roster spot locked up yet
By Randy Gurzi
1. Myles Harden, CB, South Dakota (7th round)
It was already going to be hard for any young cornerback to make this roster but it became more difficult on Tuesday. The Browns officially exercised the fifth-year option on Greg Newsome’s rookie deal which keeps him under contract through 2025.
There were whispers early in the offseason that the front office was balking at paying Newsome with so many others due for a raise soon but in the end, they kept their guy.
That means seventh-round pick Myles Harden will enter camp behind Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, Newsom, Cam Mitchell, Justin Hardee, and Tony Brown. Making matters worse, Brown and Hardee are special teams studs who might be kept around even if Harden proves to be a better defensive back.
What Harden has in his favor is toughness in the run game. He didn’t play slot much during college but he has the build and grit to handle this in the NFL. He could also provide a boost on the blitz and it would be a surprise if he turned out to be a special team’s ace as well.
As is the case with each of these picks, the Browns would surely wish to retain them via the practice squad. All are talented enough to carve out an NFL career but Cleveland has enough depth to make it a tough battle for them all.