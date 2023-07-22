3 Browns free agent options if Marquise Goodwin misses significant time
If Marquise Goodwin misses time, the Cleveland Browns could still look to free agency to find someone that could potentially stretch the field
By Randy Gurzi
2. T.Y. Hilton
A product of Florida International, T.Y. Hilton ran a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash back in 2012. Known primarily as a speed guy, he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the draft.
He quickly developed into a weapon and had 50 receptions for 861 yards and seven touchdowns — while averaging an impressive 17.2 yards per catch. He spent a total of 10 years with the Colts and had 631 catches for 9,691 yards (15.4 yard average), and 53 touchdowns.
In 2022, he ended up having to wait to find a home until later in the season. Eventually, he landed with the Dallas Cowboys, who were still struggling to round out their receiving corps after their terrible decision to send Amari Cooper to the Browns.
Despite being 33 years old, Hilton proved he still had the wheels on his very first reception. Facing a third-and-30, Dallas dialed up a deep pass and Dak Prescott hit Hilton for a 52-yard gain and a critical fresh set of downs as they ended up beating the Eagles.
On the year, Hilton had seven receptions on 10 targets for 121 yards — finishing with an average of 17.3 yards per catch. He added three receptions for 38 yards in the playoffs and had a knack for converting on third downs.
While he might not have the same speed Goodwin does at this point in his career, Hilton can still get deep and is arguably the most savvy route runner left on the open market.