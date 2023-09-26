3 Browns offseason decisions that already look brilliant
• Free agent EDGE has been paying off
• The D-Hop this team really needed
• Jim Schwartz knows how to coach up a defense
By Randy Gurzi
2. Making the last-minute trade for Dustin Hopkins
There was a portion of the offseason where DeAndre Hopkins was being connected to the Cleveland Browns. Recently released by the Arizona Cardinals, a reunion between him and Deshaun Watson seemed to be on the table.
As we saw in Week 3, however, the Browns didn't need that DHop as he was overshadowed by Amari Cooper. They did, however, land another DHop who has been a blessing for them.
Cleveland finally decided to give up on Cade York who was good on just 75 percent of his kicks as a rookie and looked even worse in the preseason. They wanted to give him every opportunity to succeed but it just wasn't working. So they released him and traded for Dustin Hopkins who had lost his job with the Chargers to Cameron Dicker.
As fate would have it, York is now with the Tennessee Titans practice squad so he was watching in Week 3 as Hopkins came in and calmly drilled two kicks, including a 52-yarder. On the year, Hopkins is now 7-of-8 with a long of 55 yards. He's also hit on all four extra-point tries.
For years, we all heard about the kicking issues at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The wind from Lake Erie seemed to give every kicker they brought in fits. But so far, Hopkins hasn't missed at home and seems to have no issues with this.
There's a lot of football left to play and he hasn't tried a high-pressure kick with the game on the line yet. But even so, the addition of Hopkins has been well worth the seventh-round pick they surrendered.