3 Browns players who could be one and done in 2023
The Cleveland Browns added several new players this offseason but these three could turn out to be one-and-done
By Randy Gurzi
2. Rodney McLeod, S
The addition of Rodney McLeod has largely gone under the radar despite his continued success in the NFL. An 11-year veteran, McLeod has been a starter in the league since the 2013 season and has 689 career tackles with 60 pass defenses, and 18 picks.
Most recently, he was with the Indianapolis Colts and while they had a season to forget, McLeod still played incredibly well. He notched 96 tackles and two picks while PFF ranked him the seventh-best safety in the NFL.
What really makes him valuable to the Browns, however, was his prior stop. Before playing with the Colts, McLeod spent six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and even won a Super Bowl in 2017 with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
Now, he's not only filling a huge need since the safety play was an issue for Cleveland in 2022, but he's also able to help the rest of the secondary stay on the same page. Learning a new scheme takes time but having someone on the backend that can help keep communication fluid is going to be huge.
Having said all of that, McLeod is set to turn 33 and will likely be in Cleveland for just one season. He's already tried his hand at broadcasting and it could be as early as next year that he turns to a new career.