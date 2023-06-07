4 underrated moves the Cleveland Browns made in 2023 offseason
By Randy Gurzi
1. Signing Rodney McLeod
Adding Juan Thornhill was a major win for the Browns since he should be an upgrade over John Johnson III. While Johnson is a talented defensive back, he was better near the line of scrimmage whereas Thornhill is a deep coverage safety who should help eliminate the long, uncontested touchdowns.
However, he might not wind up being the best addition at safety this year. Not long after the draft, the Browns added Rodney McLeod who has quietly been one of the best in the business for years. He also has experience with Jim Schwartz, winning a Super Bowl with him in 2017.
That knowledge of Schwartz' defense is going to help a lot but even more important will be his versatility. As pointed out by Jacob Roach of Browns Wire, McLeod played all over the field for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.
"Versatility is king and McLeod can play at a high level all over the field. Last season alone he played 527 snaps in the box, 290 snaps as a deep free safety, and 174 snaps in the slot. He had his best season in coverage according to PFF earning a 85.3 coverage grade."- Roach, Browns Wire
McLeod's presence solidifies their backfield and gives them two safeties who are very competent in pass coverage.
Soon to be 33 years old, McLeod won't be around for much longer but he should be able to help his teammates get up to speed in this scheme and will be a factor in 2023.