3 Browns players who could be one and done in 2023
The Cleveland Browns added several new players this offseason but these three could turn out to be one-and-done
By Randy Gurzi
1. Za'Darius Smith, TE
Arguably the biggest move this offseason for Cleveland was the trade for Za'Darius Smith. One of the top EDGE rushers in the NFL, Smith's presence gives them a shot at being the best pass-rushing team in the NFL.
Joined with Myles Garrett, the Browns now have two of just five NFL players to post at least 10 sacks in three of the past four seasons.
Their defensive line is deep beyond the two star players as well. Just one year after they were struggling to find anyone to help Garrett on the line, they now have Smith, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire.
They even bulked up the interior with the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson, Siaki Ika, Trysten Hill, and Maurice Hurst. Throw all that together and Jim Schwartz should have no problem meeting expectations.
As good as this unit can be together, they might not be together for long.
Smith comes to Cleveland with just one year remaining on his deal. Like the others on this list, he's also over 30 and will turn 31 in September.
His age won't stop the Browns from bringing him back if he plays well but that's where there's a double-edged sword. If he does play as well as expected, he's likely going to hit the open market and look for one final payday — and Andrew Berry won't get into a bidding war.
Should he fail to live up to expectations, Cleveland could also move on and turn things over to some of the younger options such as Okoronkwo or McGuire.
For all three of these players, they should be a huge help in 2023 but there's also a chance this will be the only season we get to see them in the orange and brown.