3 Browns players whose stock is skyrocketing in preseason
• Young WR flourishing
• Dawand Jones impressing
• Sleeper WR making a case
3. Cedric Tillman, wide receiver
Cedric Tillman will end up being one of the greatest gifts the football gods have given to the Cleveland Browns in all of history.
Okay, all kidding and hyperbole aside, Browns fans should be very excited about their top draft choice in the class of 2023. It's not often your first pick isn't until round three, and you are still able to get a player as good as Tillman has been for the Browns so far.
The Browns had to upgrade their wide receiver room in 2023, and they have taken a creative route to doing so. They added Austin Watkins in a relatively risk-free move. They brought in Elijah Moore in the trade with the Jets, who were apparently dumping good players at one point this offseason. They drafted Tillman in round three.
There will certainly be moments where Tillman looks like a rookie out there, but the Browns have an established veteran go-to in Amari Cooper to take pressure off of the rookie. They've got Moore out there. Tillman is not exactly the kind of rookie you're going to need to just "pick your spots" with throughout the course of a game, but he also doesn't need 10 targets to be effective.
He can go off for 100 yards on just three catches with his combination of size, speed, and catch radius. Or, he might catch just a couple of passes with a touchdown as a red zone weapon. One way or another, I think throughout the course of training camp and preseason, you're seeing the vision for Tillman unfold with the Browns and he's one of the young players on this team to be most excited about.