3 Browns players who stood out on offense in preseason finale
• QB1 making electric plays
• David Njoku has a chance at a Pro Bowl season
• Fighting for a roster spot
The Cleveland Browns Preseason Week 4 game vs. the Chiefs is in the books, marking an end to another exhibition games. The arguably best part of the game was getting to see the starters for most of the first quarter.
The game was a fun one to watch as it featured a ton of scoring on both offense and defense, with many contributing and showcasing their talents.
3. John Kelly Jr., RB
Everyone has been talking about John Kelly Jr. since the preseason started, and rightfully so since he has played so well in his opportunities thus far. He has impressed in both the run and the passing game. He has also emerged as a nice goal-line back with his ability to push the pile while fighting for those extra yards.
What stands out about his play the most is his success in the passing game. When you run behind an O-Line it is not too crazy to see a bruiser-style back that Kelly Jr. looks like to pick up nice gains, but his looks have been deceiving when he is thrown the ball. In this game, he caught three passes for 33 yards on four targets. An 11-yard average for a backup running back is definitely something that is gonna catch your eye.
This isn't anything new either as he caught four passes for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Hall of Fame game versus the Jets. Most may not have predicted he would do as well as he has when it comes to catching the ball. But in an offense that had Nick Chubb, his best chance of getting on the field is in the passing game when Chubb needs a breather.
As he fights to be on the Brown's roster or another roster in the league if he is unable to make the cut, above-average play like this will be getting him snaps in the regular season.