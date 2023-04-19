3 Browns players that must be put on the trade block during the 2023 NFL Draft
As exciting as it is to see a new class of players come into the league, the trades that happen during the 2023 NFL Draft could be just as fun. For the Cleveland Browns, they could be looking to remain aggressive — as they have been all offseason — and move up and down the board.
With eight picks to work with, the Browns could wind up being very active but they also have a few players they could potentially move. Here we look at three such players they should put on the block, to see what value they have during the draft.
Browns trade piece No. 3: Nick Harris, C
When Nick Harris was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he was expected to eventually become the starting center. After two seasons behind J.C. Tretter, he was set to get his shot in 2022 — but that came to an abrupt end.
Harris was injured on the team's opening drive in the preseason, suffering a serious knee injury on just the second snap of the game. With him out, the Browns turned to Ethan Pocic who they had signed in the offseason away from the Seattle Seahawks.
Pocic proved to be more than a mere placeholder as he was one of the best centers in the entire league. He was then re-signed in the offseason to a three-year deal, meaning Harris would again drop to No. 2 on the depth chart.
While it's good to have a solid backup plan, the Browns also have a player in Harris that could be viewed as a starter elsewhere. For that reason, they should be willing to listen to trade offers during the draft.
Of course, they would have to feel good about Dawson Deaton as the backup but there could be some value there, should they be willing to make a move.