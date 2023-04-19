3 Browns players that must be put on the trade block during the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns trade piece No. 2: Anthony Schwartz, WR
When Andrew Berry used the 91st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Anthony Schwartz, he had one thing in mind — taking the top off a defense.
Cleveland had just come off a disheartening playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and while many remember how close they came to the upset, most forget that the Browns lack of speed played a huge part in their loss. Without anyone that could stretch the defense, Cleveland essentially killed the clock for the Chiefs as they had one drive alone in the second half that ate up roughly nine minutes.
That's great when you're winning but the exact opposite of what's needed when trailing in a two-score game. That allowed the Chiefs to sneak out a win despite Patrick Mahomes being out with a concussion.
Unfortunately, Schwartz hasn't developed as expected. Now, the Auburn product is on the bubble with Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin added to the mix. Goodwin, like Schwartz, has insane track-star speed and seems like a lock to make the team according to Jack Duffin of OBR.
If that's the case, it seems highly unlikely Schwartz will make this roster — barring a couple of injuries at receiver. That's why it would make sense for Cleveland to try and get something in return for No. 10.
They wouldn't be able to get much but a late-round pick, even if it's in 2024, is better than nothing at all — which is what they would get for releasing him.