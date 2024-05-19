3 Browns preparing for their final season in Cleveland
By Randy Gurzi
Since joining the Cleveland Browns as general manager and head coach, Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski have done an excellent job building the roster. Their depth was tested in 2023 with at least nine key players — and many important depth pieces — all on the IR by the end of the year.
Even with the odds against them, they made it into the postseason thanks to the depth they have built. Looking ahead to 2024, they believe they can make a deep run if they remain healthy. Of course, while they're focused on winning this season, Berry has also kept one eye on the future — which is why he selected players such as Michael Hall, Jr. and Zak Zinter who could replace veterans down the road.
With that in mind, here's a look at three players who might not return to the Browns in 2025.
3. Dustin Hopkins, Kicker
When Cade York was unable to find his rhythm, the Browns let him go and traded for Dustin Hopkins. The veteran kicker lost a competition with Cameron Dicker but was still a solid option. He made Cleveland look smart for the move by connecting on 33-of-36 field goals and made all eight from 50-yards and beyond.
As good as Hopkins was, he missed the final two games of the year as well as the playoff loss to the Houston Texans. This was the second year in a row he was sent to the IR, with the Chargers losing him just five games into the 2022 season.
At 33-years of age, the injuries are concerning and that's part of the reason Cade York is back on the roster. He's going to be on the practice squad — assuming no one poaches him — but the Browns wanted to make sure they had someone else in case Hopkins couldn't stay healthy.
Set for free agency in 2025, Cleveland will likely look for a younger option, especially if D-Hop suffers any more injuries this year.