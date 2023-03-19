3 Browns trade targets left after Brandin Cooks was sent to Dallas
Browns trade target No. 1: Elijah Moore, New York Jets
In 2021, Elijah Moore was a name that many draft pundits felt the Cleveland Browns should target. The Ole Miss product had a great collegiate career but really went off during a Covid-shortended 2020 campaign.
That year, he had 86 receptions for 1,193 yards, and eight touchdowns in just eight games. Considered a borderline Round 1 talent, Moore landed with the New York Jets at pick 34 — which was the second choice in Round 2.
Now entering his third season, Moore has shown plenty of flashes and even had 538 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie while appearing in just 11 games. Of course, this led to Gang Green wanting "Moore."
That's not how things went as he found himself in the dog house for part of the 2022 campaign. Moore was used less and finished with 37 catches for 446 yards with a single touchdown despite playing in 16 games.
Now, his name has been floated as a trade target — which actually started during the season in 2022. Cleveland is one of the teams reportedly interested and they absolutely should be.
Moore is everything they need at the position. He's young, fast, sure-handed — and even has an affordable salary with two years remaining on his rookie deal.
What's more, is they wouldn't have to give up their top pick in the draft in order to obtain him. There's hardly any downside to this move, which makes it the top option left if the Browns were looking to upgrade through a trade.