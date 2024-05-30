3 Browns who could sign an extension before 2024 season
By Randy Gurzi
1. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker
Cleveland proved one thing when signing Jerry Jeudy in March, paying a player early is always the best idea. As soon as a front office knows they want to keep a guy around, they should hit the negotiating table.
Nico Collins proved how quickly prices can get out of hand. That's why it would make sense to get to the table and come to terms on an extension with stud linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
After two solid seasons to start his career, JOK exploded in 2023. A perfect fit as an attacking linebacker for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Owusu-Koromoah had 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two picks. What really stood out, however, was his ability to break up plays in the backfield. The third-year linebacker had 20 tackles for a loss proving to be a problem for opposing offenses.
Heading into 2024, JOK is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Typical linebackers might be easily replaceable and therefore the checkbook isn’t always broken out for them but Owusu-Koramoah is a game-changer who needs to be extended as soon as possible. As we saw with Collins, players only become more expensive to sign the longer a team waits. That's why getting him locked up should be priority No. 1.