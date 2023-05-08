3 Browns wide receivers who will fight for final roster spots
By John Suchan
Browns WR on the bubble No. 2: Marquise Goodwin
Marquise Goodwin is one of these wide receivers in the NFL that has done a good job for any team he's gone a played for in the past. He's not going to knock your socks off with a spectacular stat line but he does things that make you say to yourself that he's pretty good and I wish he were on our team.
Now he's with the Browns and will immediately give them a wide receiver with exceptional speed and jumping ability. Hopefully, his addition will open up the field.
Goodwin was a standout track star at Texas and actually long-jumped at the Olympics in 2012 prior to his time in the NFL. He went back to long jumping even after his career started in the NFL. He almost made it back to the 2016 Olympics but fell just short.
He was brought in as a free agent and will likely make the final squad but he still needs to go out and do well in training camp coming up soon. Cleveland didn't sign him to cut him. I expect he will be used as a deep threat in this offense and we should be looking for that Deshaun Watson to Goodwin connection on big plays to stretch the field.