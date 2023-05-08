3 Browns wide receivers who will fight for final roster spots
By John Suchan
Browns WR on the bubble No. 1: Anthony Schwartz
Anthony Schwartz will be entering year three in Cleveland and he's not done much in his time with the team to warrant a return. He'll probably get his opportunity this summer but we'll see how it all pans out. With the addition of draft pick Cedric Tillman, it's definitely putting more pressure on a player like him.
He's only grabbed 14 passes in his first two seasons for only 186 yards and one touchdown. The one score was on a jet sweep run. Schwartz will definitely be the wide receiver with the most pressure on him and I don't think he will be able to handle that. He was targeted 33 times to date and by only grabbing less than half that count can't be a good look.
He will have to likely outperform Goodwin and Bell by a lot this summer to be considered a lock to make the team's final 53-man roster.
Schwartz had a golden opportunity in the past but will likely be gone by Week 1. He's made such a negative impression by dropping pass after pass that you question why he's not been released by the Browns yet.
It will still be a battle in this upcoming training camp and any one of these three players could make the team but I'd put my money behind Bell and Goodwin.