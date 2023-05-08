Fansided
Dawg Pound Daily

3 Browns wide receivers who will fight for final roster spots

By John Suchan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns / Jason Miller/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

Browns WR on the bubble No. 1: Anthony Schwartz

Anthony Schwartz will be entering year three in Cleveland and he's not done much in his time with the team to warrant a return. He'll probably get his opportunity this summer but we'll see how it all pans out. With the addition of draft pick Cedric Tillman, it's definitely putting more pressure on a player like him.

He's only grabbed 14 passes in his first two seasons for only 186 yards and one touchdown. The one score was on a jet sweep run. Schwartz will definitely be the wide receiver with the most pressure on him and I don't think he will be able to handle that. He was targeted 33 times to date and by only grabbing less than half that count can't be a good look.

He will have to likely outperform Goodwin and Bell by a lot this summer to be considered a lock to make the team's final 53-man roster.

Schwartz had a golden opportunity in the past but will likely be gone by Week 1. He's made such a negative impression by dropping pass after pass that you question why he's not been released by the Browns yet.

It will still be a battle in this upcoming training camp and any one of these three players could make the team but I'd put my money behind Bell and Goodwin.

Next. Way to early Cleveland Browns 2024 Mock Draft . dark



Home/Browns News