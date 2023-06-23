3 burning questions the Browns must answer during training camp
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of ground to make up to get on the level of the upper tier of the AFC. Here are three burning questions they must answer during training camp.
Are the Browns set at defensive tackle?
The Browns have made numerous significant changes to their defense this offseason. From bringing in renowned defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to bolstering their pass rush and signing a true free safety, the Browns should be massively improved on that side of the ball.
However, one position group still leaves a little to be desired. It is not as if the Browns did not address defensive tackle. Cleveland signed Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency giving them a legitimate starter at the position. Then they used a third-round pick to add some much-needed beef in Siaki Ika.
Even with those additions, it still feels like the Browns need to make at least one more move to solidify that room and sure up their weakest link. After all, they're an injury to Tomlinson away from being in the same boat as they were last year.
Once again, the Browns find themselves counting on a meaningful contribution from Jordan Elliott to give them starting-caliber defensive tackle play. Behind Elliott, they'll have Perrion Winfrey and the NFL equivalent of scratch-off lottery tickets in Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill.
Schwartz and the Browns seem content with giving the defensive tackles on their roster the opportunity to prove their worth before hitting the panic button. The true litmus test will come during their joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to their third preseason game.
If they can hold their own against the Eagles offensive line it would prove that they are set at the position. If they get exposed…it might be time to get Ndamukong Suh or Akiem Hicks on speed dial.